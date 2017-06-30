Boston officer suspended without pay for racially insensitive video

Officer apologized for embarrassing police department

Associated Press Published:

BOSTON (AP) — Officials say a Boston police officer who made a video with the tagline, “black people have met their match,” will be suspended without pay for six months.

Officer Joseph DeAngelo Jr. also has been ordered to participate in sensitivity and unconscious bias training, meet with community leaders and perform community service.

In the cellphone video, which was shot like a movie trailer, the tagline ran over an image of black women.

Boston Police Commissioner William B. Evans says DeAngelo told investigators that the video was intended to be a spoof on another officer. Police later determined the other officer was unaware he was in it.

In an open letter, DeAngelo says he apologizes for his actions and regrets the embarrassment the video has caused for the police department.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s