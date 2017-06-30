Barnes F-15 jets to perform flyovers at Fourth of July celebrations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re at a Fourth of July celebration Tuesday, you may see a Barnes Air National Guard Base fighter jet fly overhead!

In a release sent to 22News, the Barnes Public Affairs Office says the 104th Fighter Wing will be performing flyovers with two of their F-15s at celebrations in both western and eastern Massachusetts.

Two jets are scheduled to fly over the Star Spangled Springfield Independence Day celebration around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday.

From there, the jets will fly over the Manchester by the Sea Fourth of July Parade, the Salem Independence Day celebration, and the Boston Pops Independence Day Celebration.

The 104th Fighter Wing is home to several F-15 Eagle aircraft and is responsible for protecting a quarter of the nation’s population.