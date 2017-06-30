Arrest made in deadly Enfield hit-and-run crash

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Enfield police have arrested an alleged hit-and-run driver who they say is responsible for the death of a 20 year-old man back in December.

Enfield Police Chief Carl Sferrazza told 22News that Rocco P. Barile, 29, was arrested at his home on Lake Drive in Enfield Friday morning. Barile is accused of striking Jeremy Mercier as the 20 year-old was skateboarding on Route 5 on December 2. Mercier died a short time later.

The case remained a mystery for months, with police turning to the public to ask for information about the pickup truck they believed to have struck Mercier. Sferrazza told 22News that Enfield police spent hundreds of hours running down leads, and had to do a lot of forensic investigation in the case; working with FBI labs.

Barile is charged with evading responsibility-death, misconduct with a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, failure to renew registration, and failure to drive in a proper lane. He is being held on $175,000 cash surety bond, and is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Enfield Superior Court.

Sferrazza told 22News that while the arrest does not bring their loved one back, he said he hopes that Barile’s arrest provides Mercer’s family with some solace.

