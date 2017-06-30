3 reported hurt in NYC hospital shooting; shooter dead

Shooter was reportedly wearing white lab or doctor's coat

By Published: Updated:
Helicopter image of Bronx Lebanon Hospital from WNBC-TV

NEW YORK (WWLP-WNBC) – A hospital in New York City was placed on lockdown Friday, due to a reported active shooter situation at a hospital.

Few details about the shooting have been made available at this time, as police continue to investigate. WNBC-TV in New York reports, however, that a shooter at Bronx Lebanon Hospital was dressed in a white lab or doctor’s coat. The station says that the suspect was using an AR-15 or a similar rifle.

The NYPD reports that there have been three people shot in the incident, and NBC News is now reporting that the shooter is deceased.

Law enforcement sources told WNBC that this is a suspected incident of workplace violence, and that the suspect is a former employee of the hospital.

Stay with 22News and WWLP.com for the latest information as it becomes available.

