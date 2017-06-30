210 bags of “Iron Man 2” heroin seized in Pelham

PELHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in eastern Hampshire County say that a traffic stop on Route 202 Thursday night led to the discovery of more than 200 bags of heroin.

Pelham police posted on their official Facebook page that Kelsey Hurlburt, 20, of Athol, is now charged with possession of a Class A substance with intent to distribute.

During the stop, Pelham police say that they found some 210 bags of heroin stamped with the logo “Iron Man 2.”

Pelham police were assisted by Massachusetts State Police and the Orange Police K9 Unit during the investigation.