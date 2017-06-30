17 year-old from Chicopee missing for more than 2 weeks

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Chicopee are hoping you can help them find a 17 year-old who may have run away from home more than two weeks ago.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that Michael Oski, 17, was last seen on Dakota Drive on June 12.

Oski is 5’3” and weighs about 145 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. At the time he disappeared, he was wearing a gray sweatshirt with red and black writing, black shredded jeans, and Jordan sneakers.

If you have any information on Oski’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Chicopee police at (413) 594-1730.