17 teen mothers graduate from Care Center in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday was graduation day at Holyoke’s Care Center, an agency that helps teenage mothers, turn their lives around.

In their time honored procession, 17 young mothers walked from the Care Center on Cabot Street, to nearby Wistariahurst Museum on Beech Street, for their graduation ceremony.

Each of these young women acquired a GED, which is equivalent to a high school diploma.

“The care center really allowed me to stay in school,” Lianna Hazel, a Care Center Graduate told 22News. “Stay focused and with their child care and stuff, I didn’t have to worry about where my daughter was.”

“When I came here I took 4 tests in September,” said Chelsea Montanez, another Care Center Graduate.

One young mother brought her child to the graduation. The Care Center has been helping young mothers, since 1986.