YouTube stunt ends in death

(KVLY/NBC News) – A Minnesota woman is facing charges after a YouTube stunt claimed the life of her boyfriend.

19-year-old Monalisa Perez has been charged with one count of manslaughter in the second degree.

Tuesday night the Norman County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Perez. During the call Perez said said she and her boyfriend, later identified as Pedro Ruiz III, were making a YouTube video when she accidentally shot him in the chest.

When crews arrived on scene they found that Ruiz had a single gunshot wound to his chest. Police were able to locate a gold Desert Eagle .50 caliber pistol on the grass near the house and secured the firearm.

Perez told police that Pedro wanted to make a Youtube video of her shooting a book and he believed that the book would stop the bullet. Perez pointed out cameras and said that the entire incident was recorded.

