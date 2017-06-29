Worcester’s panhandling fight costs an additional $475,000

Federal courts ruled the ordinances violated free speech

Associated Press Published:
WWLP file photo

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The city of Worcester’s legal fight to defend its ban on panhandling has cost an additional $475,000.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that the city cut a check for that amount last week to attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union who successfully sued to overturn local ordinances against aggressive panhandling.

The payment was $45,000 less than a federal judge had ordered the city to pay in plaintiffs’ legal fees. City Manager Edward Augustus Jr. said the city negotiated the lower amount.

The city in January 2013 adopted two ordinances to control panhandling. One barred begging “in an aggressive manner” and prohibited soliciting within 20 feet of public places; a second prohibited panhandling from traffic islands and roads.

Federal courts ruled the ordinances were violations of constitutional free speech rights.

___

Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Summary

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s