Wingate at Hampden & their outreach with the Alzheimer’s Association

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Wingate at Hampden wants to help you live life to the fullest extent possible. Amber Ribadeneyra, Assistant Director of Nursing at Wingate at Hampden, and Bianca Walker, Senior Development Officer at the Alzheimer’s Association, talked about the need for Alzheimer’s fundraising and awareness, and the upcoming Alzheimer’s Walk.

Wingate at Hampden

34 Main Street, Hampden, MA 01036

(413) 566-5511

wingatehealthcare.com/hampden

“Songs from the Heart”

Original music written & sung by residents

Portions of the proceeds go to the Alzheimer’s Association

