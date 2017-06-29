Whip up matcha coconut popsicles

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – For when you need to cool down in the hot summer sun, Mr. Tea, Sean Condon, showed us how to mix together a matcha coconut popsicle.
Ingredients
- 13.5- ounce can full-fat coconut milk
- 1/2 cup almond milk
- 2-3 teaspoons culinary-quality matcha powder
- 1/4 cup agave nectar
Directions
- In a large measuring cup, whisk coconut milk until smooth.
- In a small mixing bowl, mix about 1-2 tablespoons milk with 2 teaspoons matcha powder until smooth.
- Pour mixture into coconut milk.
- Add agave nectar and mix until smooth.
- Taste and, if a grassier, stronger matcha taste is desired, mix another teaspoon of matcha in a little milk until smooth and add to coconut milk mixture.
- Pour into popsicle molds and freeze at least 5 hours.