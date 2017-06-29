Whip up matcha coconut popsicles

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – For when you need to cool down in the hot summer sun, Mr. Tea, Sean Condon, showed us how to mix together a matcha coconut popsicle.

Ingredients

13.5- ounce can full-fat coconut milk

1/2 cup almond milk

2-3 teaspoons culinary-quality matcha powder

1/4 cup agave nectar

Directions

In a large measuring cup, whisk coconut milk until smooth.

In a small mixing bowl, mix about 1-2 tablespoons milk with 2 teaspoons matcha powder until smooth.

Pour mixture into coconut milk.

Add agave nectar and mix until smooth.

Taste and, if a grassier, stronger matcha taste is desired, mix another teaspoon of matcha in a little milk until smooth and add to coconut milk mixture.

Pour into popsicle molds and freeze at least 5 hours.