Whip up matcha coconut popsicles

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – For when you need to cool down in the hot summer sun, Mr. Tea, Sean Condon, showed us how to mix together a matcha coconut popsicle.

 

Ingredients

  • 13.5- ounce can full-fat coconut milk
  • 1/2 cup almond milk
  • 2-3 teaspoons culinary-quality matcha powder
  • 1/4 cup agave nectar

Directions

  • In a large measuring cup, whisk coconut milk until smooth.
  • In a small mixing bowl, mix about 1-2 tablespoons milk with 2 teaspoons matcha powder until smooth.
  • Pour mixture into coconut milk.
  • Add agave nectar and mix until smooth.
  • Taste and, if a grassier, stronger matcha taste is desired, mix another teaspoon of matcha in a little milk until smooth and add to coconut milk mixture.
  • Pour into popsicle molds and freeze at least 5 hours.

