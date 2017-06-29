West Nile Virus detected in Berkshire County

BOSTON (WWLP) – The West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitos in Massachusetts for the first time this year.

The state’s department of public health confirmed on Thursday, that the virus was found in a mosquito sample that was collected on June 27 in Berkshire County’s town of Richmond.

“The first WNV positive mosquito is often identified in Massachusetts during the last week in June,” DPH Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown stated. “Risk for human infection generally builds through the season with peak risk occurring in August.’’

So far this year, no human or animal cases of the West Nile virus has been detected and there is no elevated risk level or risk level change associated with this finding.

Visit the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s website to find out how you can protect yourself and family from the virus.