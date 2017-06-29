Warning about posssible Chicopee Electric Light scheme

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos’ office is warning city residents about possible schemers trying to get access to your house and money.

The office posted on their official Facebook page Thursday that they have received a report of two men who have been posing as Chicopee Electric Light employees, in order to try to get inside victims’ homes. Ultimately, the imposters are trying to get money from the residents.

The mayor’s office advises that legitimate CEL employees will always provide you with a company-issued photo ID. They will also be wearing outfits with the CEL logo and will be traveling in CEL vehicles.

If you are not sure about someone claiming to be working for CEL, call them at (413) 598-8311 or Chicopee police at (413) 592-6341.