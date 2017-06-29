Trump’s morning tweets draw condemnation from both sides

(CNN) – The White House has yet to issue an apology from President Trump for his ugly Twitter attack on Mika Brzezinski.

Just as President Trump is touting his administration’s energy policy, he’s fueling mounting, bipartisan criticism that he lacks the temperament for the Oval Office.

The latest evidence – a pair of offensive tweets aimed at MSNBC host Brzezinski.

“I heard poorly rated @morning_joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low i.q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came…to Mar-A-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Brzezinski hit back at the president, with a tweet mocking the size of the president’s hands. Asked to respond, the White House said the president has no regrets.

Deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended the president’s tweets, as a justified response to attacks from the media. “It’s kind of like we’re living in the twilight zone. The president responds and defends himself and everybody is appalled and blown away. I think that the President has been attacked mercilessly on personal accounts by members on that program, and I think he’s been very clear that when he gets attacked, he’s gonna hit back.”

The president’s behavior, Sanders argued, is not beneath the dignity of his office. “I think that he shows that every day in the decisions that he’s making, the focus and the priorities. The only person that I see a war on is this president and everybody that works for him.”

Still, a slew of top Republicans quickly criticized the president’s tweets.

Senator Susan Collins: “This has to stop – we all have a job – 3 branches of gov’t and media. We don’t have to get along, but we must show respect and civility.”

Senator Lindsey Graham: “Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America.”

House speaker Paul Ryan: “Obviously I don’t see that as an appropriate comment.”

The public has had quite enough. An NPR/PBS poll found just 21-percent of Americans found the president’s Twitter use “effective and informative…” while 69 percent said it’s “reckless and distracting.”

But the president’s critics say this is also about his attitudes toward women – from his degrading comments on TV host Megyn Kelly during the campaign (“She gets out and she starts asking me all sorts of ridiculous questions and ya know you could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.”) to his questionable treatment of a female reporter from Ireland in the oval office just this week (“Go ahead, come here. Come here. Where are you from? We have all of this beautiful Irish press.”).

First lady Melania Trump once told 60 Minutes she has tried at times to rein in her husband’s tweets. She said, “I think he hears me. But he will do what he wants to do on the end. He’s an adult. He knows the consequences. And I give him my opinion. And he could do whatever he likes with it.”

When it comes to the White House message, the president was again his own worst enemy, stepping all over his administration’s announcements of new sanctions against a bank in China – a measure aimed at pressuring North Korea – as well as Mr. Trump’s upcoming meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin next week.

For the president, it seems there are rarely ever any apologies.

Even Fox News host Sean Hannity, one of President Donald Trump’s staunchest supporters, said Thursday that in his, quote, “humble opinion” it was not in the president’s best interest to publish incendiary tweets about the hosts of “Morning Joe.”

Also, conservative radio host Laura Ingraham, another fierce Trump supporter, tweeted that “message discipline” was needed at the White House.

