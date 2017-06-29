Travel ban takes effect

(NBC News) Airports around the world made final preparations for President Trump’s travel ban Thursday after his blocked executive order limiting travel to the United States from six predominately Muslim countries was given a temporary go-ahead by the Supreme Court.

The newest order on the ban grants access to travelers with credible ties to family, education or business.

Parents, spouses, children, siblings, and sons and daughters-in-law will be allowed into the U.S.

Extended family including grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins won’t be allowed to travel.

Government officials say they don’t expect the same airport chaos seen in January when the first ban went into effect.

The Supreme Court will hear the full case against the travel ban in October.

