Tips for sleeping in the heat

By Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – You know when you’re trying to sleep, but it’s hot and sticky – so you toss and turn the whole night? Dr. Siegfried Haug, author of “I Want to Sleep,” came to bring you some tips for your summertime slumber.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s