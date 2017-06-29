Tips for sleeping in the heat

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – You know when you’re trying to sleep, but it’s hot and sticky – so you toss and turn the whole night? Dr. Siegfried Haug, author of “I Want to Sleep,” came to bring you some tips for your summertime slumber.
CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – You know when you’re trying to sleep, but it’s hot and sticky – so you toss and turn the whole night? Dr. Siegfried Haug, author of “I Want to Sleep,” came to bring you some tips for your summertime slumber.
Advertisement
Advertisement