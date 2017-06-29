Strawberry salsa & strawberry tart

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s strawberry season, so we’re putting them to full use! Tinky Weisblat showed us how to make a strawberry salsa and a strawberry tart for dessert!
Strawberry Salsa
Ingredients:
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1/2 teaspoon salt (more or less, to taste)
- 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped
- 3 to 4 tablespoons finely chopped red onion
- Fresh cilantro, chopped
- 2 cups strawberries, chopped fairly small
Cooking Directions:
- In a bowl stir together the lime juice and the salt.
- Stir in the pepper, the onion, and the cilantro; then add the strawberries.
- Refrigerate the salsa for a couple of hours for maximum flavor.
- Serve with tortilla chips, over chicken or fish, or with crackers and cream cheese.
Strawberry Tart
Ingredients for the tart shell:
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) sweet butter, softened
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar
- 1-1/3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/3 teaspoon salt
- 1 egg yolk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
Ingredients for the filling:
- 1 8-ounce package cream cheese, at room temperature
- 1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
- 1/2 cup key-lime juice
Ingredients for the topping:
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 pinch salt
- 2 tablespoons key-lime juice
- 4 tablespoons cold water
- 3-1/2 cups halved strawberries, divided
Directions:
Cooking Directions:
- Begin with the crust. In a mixing bowl cream together the butter and the sugar until they are just blended.
- Add the flour and the salt, and stir until the mixture seems crumbly. (It will be dry.)
- In a small bowl whisk together the egg yolk and the vanilla; drizzle this mixture over the flour mixture.
- Combine until the flour mixture is evenly moist; it will still be crumbly.
- Grease a 9-inch tart pan.
- Place the dough in the pan. Press it evenly over the bottom and up the sides of pan.
- Prick the bottom of the crust a bit to keep it from puffing up too much.
- Put the crust in the freezer, uncovered, for 15 minutes while you preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
- Bake the crust for 15 to 20 minutes or until it is golden brown. If it seems to be puffing up too much after 15 minutes, push it down a bit with a fork and return it to the oven. Cool the crust completely before filling it.
- To make the filling beat the cream cheese until it is soft and smooth; then beat in the condensed milk and the key-lime juice.
- Spoon this mixture over the cooled crust, and refrigerate for 2 to 3 hours before proceeding.
- Finally, make the topping. In a heavy saucepan whisk together the cornstarch, the sugar, and the salt. Slowly whisk in the liquids. In a bowl, mash 1-1/2 cups of the berries. Add them to the cornstarch mixture.
- Let the mixture sit in the saucepan for 1 hour to juice up.
- At the end of the hour bring the berry mixture to a boil, and boil it for 1 minute, stirring constantly.
- Remove it from the heat and let it sit until it reaches room temperature. Stir in the remaining uncooked berries.
- Spoon the topping over the tart filling. Refrigerate the tart until you are ready to serve it. Garnish with additional strawberries and mint leaves if you wish.