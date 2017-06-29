Strawberry salsa & strawberry tart

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s strawberry season, so we’re putting them to full use! Tinky Weisblat showed us how to make a strawberry salsa and a strawberry tart for dessert!

Strawberry Salsa

Ingredients:

  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt (more or less, to taste)
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped
  • 3 to 4 tablespoons finely chopped red onion
  • Fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 2 cups strawberries, chopped fairly small

 Cooking Directions:

  • In a bowl stir together the lime juice and the salt.
  • Stir in the pepper, the onion, and the cilantro; then add the strawberries.
  • Refrigerate the salsa for a couple of hours for maximum flavor.
  • Serve with tortilla chips, over chicken or fish, or with crackers and cream cheese.

Strawberry Tart

Ingredients for the tart shell:

  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) sweet butter, softened
  • 1/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 1-1/3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/3 teaspoon salt
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla

 Ingredients for the filling: 

  • 1 8-ounce package cream cheese, at room temperature
  • 1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
  • 1/2 cup key-lime juice

 Ingredients for the topping: 

  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 2 tablespoons key-lime juice
  • 4 tablespoons cold water
  • 3-1/2 cups halved strawberries, divided

Directions:

  • Begin with the crust. In a mixing bowl cream together the butter and the sugar until they are just blended.
  • Add the flour and the salt, and stir until the mixture seems crumbly. (It will be dry.)
  • In a small bowl whisk together the egg yolk and the vanilla; drizzle this mixture over the flour mixture.
  • Combine until the flour mixture is evenly moist; it will still be crumbly.
  • Grease a 9-inch tart pan.
  • Place the dough in the pan. Press it evenly over the bottom and up the sides of pan.
  • Prick the bottom of the crust a bit to keep it from puffing up too much.
  • Put the crust in the freezer, uncovered, for 15 minutes while you preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
  • Bake the crust for 15 to 20 minutes or until it is golden brown. If it seems to be puffing up too much after 15 minutes, push it down a bit with a fork and return it to the oven. Cool the crust completely before filling it.
  • To make the filling beat the cream cheese until it is soft and smooth; then beat in the condensed milk and the key-lime juice.
  • Spoon this mixture over the cooled crust, and refrigerate for 2 to 3 hours before proceeding.
  • Finally, make the topping. In a heavy saucepan whisk together the cornstarch, the sugar, and the salt. Slowly whisk in the liquids. In a bowl, mash 1-1/2 cups of the berries. Add them to the cornstarch mixture.
  • Let the mixture sit in the saucepan for 1 hour to juice up.
  • At the end of the hour bring the berry mixture to a boil, and boil it for 1 minute, stirring constantly.
  • Remove it from the heat and let it sit until it reaches room temperature. Stir in the remaining uncooked berries.
  • Spoon the topping over the tart filling. Refrigerate the tart until you are ready to serve it. Garnish with additional strawberries and mint leaves if you wish.

 

