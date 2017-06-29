Springfield youth experiencing farm life at week-long summer camp

ASHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An Ashfield farm is hosting a group of Springfield youth this week as part of their annual summer farm camp experience.

In a release sent to 22News, Red Gate Farm says 21 students from the Gerena School, White Street School, and Samuel Bowles School have been chosen by their teachers to take part in the week-long camp. It’s something they’ve done with Springfield schools for the last five years.

Students at the farm do everything from caring for animals to turning the garden’s food into home-cooked meals while they’re there.

“From the moment we leave Red Gate Farm in the fall, the kids begin asking when they can go back. This week of summer camp is a chance for many students to get back and make new memories. It’s possible for so many of our students because of the generous scholarships that allow them this unforgettable opportunity,” Kelsey Bishop, 4th grade teacher at Gerena, said in a release sent to 22News.

More than 90 percent of the cost to attend the camp is covered by Red Gate Farm’s Farm Scholarship Program.

22News Reporter Mike Masciadrelli was in Ashfield this morning to speak with students about their experience at the farm.