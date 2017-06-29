Springfield elementary school students learning how to be farmers in Ashfield

ASHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Life on a farm, it is difficult to imagine for many young people who live in urban environments. But Red Gate Farm in Ashfield has been educating young kids how to work on a farm for the last 15 years.

“A lot of people are not on farms anymore and don’t have exposure to farms, and so we are trying to bring a little piece of that back into people’s lives,” said Ben Murray, Farm Director of Red Gate Farm.

The farm teaches kids all the skills necessary to operate a farm. They teach them out to work in the garden, the forest, and around animals. The children there this week, all go to Springfield elementary schools. It was their second time back this year.

“Last time I came, it was just a whole bunch of joy and fun, and I wanted to come again to have that again, and I love playing with the animals and everything,” said Josh Lopez a student at the White Street School.

Whether it was harvesting strawberries or feeding the animals, these kids were responsible for everything on the farm. All these chores they did, the farmers would have to do themselves.

“It’s actually good helping the environment grow, helping animals, and being outside in nature,” said Sarahi Urbina-Lopez, a student at White Street School.

The experience cost each student $50, with the rest being paid for by the farm’s scholarship program. The farm will host day and overnight camps for the remainder of the summer.