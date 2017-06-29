Southwick Recycling rate change mulled

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (The Westfield News) – Southwick DPW Director Randy Brown addressed the Select Board about increasing the recycling prices for residents. Brown had presented this same idea at a Select Board meeting more than a month ago.

The current contract for recycling will expire on June 30th and as a result disposal rates will be going up on July 1. With the new contract the current rates will increase more than 16% which is the reason for Brown’s recommendation of increasing their recycling prices for residents.

“It’s going to be absorbed by the town,” said Brown.

Select Board Clerk Russ Fox declined Brown’s proposal of an increase in recycling prices.

However, at Monday’s meeting, Fox suggested that the Select Board put the recycling topic in their goals and objectives for the near future.

“There are still a lot of people that don’t recycle,” said Fox. “The more people that we can get to recycle could reduce the cost.”

Fox believes that creating more public awareness would be the best step to take. Possible ideas include using Channel 15, offering handouts at the town’s transfer station, doing presentations, and also working with the school district.

Brown is certainly willing to comply with the Select Board’s plan for recycling.

“If that’s their directive, then I’d be certainly willing to work with them on that,” said Brown.

More updates will be given once further progress is made.

Copyright 2017 The Westfield News