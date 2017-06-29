Southwick marijuana sub-committee holds first meeting

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (The Westfield News) – The Planning Board’s newly formed marijuana sub-committee had their first meeting on Tuesday night at the Southwick Town Hall.

Initially created to get a head start on the marijuana bylaws that will be set by the state, the committee is comprised of seven members of the community: two representatives from the Planning Board, one member each from the Board of Health and Select Board, Police Chief David Ricardi, and two residents of the town.

The preliminary meetings involved the committee looking at what is expected with the marijuana bylaws and any possible warrant articles that could be proposed at next year’s town meeting. As each town and city in Massachusetts has the ability to create their own bylaws for recreational and medical marijuana, the committee laid out some steps in order to propose a future bylaw to the town.

Alan Slessler, Southwick Town Planner, is overseeing the sub-committee meetings. He is non-voting member and there to assist the committee in anything that is needed.

Slessler said that all of the members are planning on digging into more information and looking at other communities in the commonwealth that may already have a bylaw in effect.

“Each one (member) is going to do some independent research,” said Slessler.

At the end of the meeting the sub-committee decided the next meeting will take place on August 8 at 7 p.m. at the town hall.

