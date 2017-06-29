Red Cross and firefighters to install free smoke alarms in Westfield homes

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross has partnered with the Westfield Fire Department to install free smoke alarms in area residences on July 24, as part of their national Home Fire Preparedness Campaign.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Red Cross, volunteers and firefighters will visit pre-registered Westfield homes to install new smoke alarms.

The goal is to reduce deaths and injuries from home fires by as much as 25 percent over the next four years.

The Red Cross volunteers and Westfield firefighters will also educate the homeowners on fire safety and personal preparedness.

Westfield residents interested in participating should meet two criteria:

The home was built prior to 1975

The current smoke detectors are 10 years old or older

Contact the Westfield Council on Aging at (413) 562-6435 by July 14, to register. There is no age restriction.