RECALL: TNT Red, White, & Blue fireworks

(WWLP) – A company has recalled a type of firework ahead of the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Although fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts, the recalled product: TNT Red, White, & Blue fireworks is sold over the state line in Vermont.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the fireworks can unexpectedly explode after being lit, posing burn and injury hazards.

The recalled fireworks have been sold at Wal-Mart and Target stores, as well as other retailers, for about $5.00. They could also be found in Illinois, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Related: