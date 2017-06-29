Prescription drug take-back event at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have unwanted or expired prescription pills, you can get rid of them Thursday at the Hampden County District Attorney’s prescription drug take-back event.

The day-long event is being held at the Holyoke Mall outside Sears on the lower level until 7:00 p.m.

The event, hosted by District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, Sheriff Nick Cocchi and Holyoke Mall General Manager Bill Rogalski, is designed to provide a centralized location for residents to safely get rid of unwanted medication.

If you’re unable to bring your unwanted or unused prescription drugs to the Holyoke Mall before 7:00 p.m., there are several permanent locations where you can drop them off:

Agawam Police Department

Chicopee Police Department

Hampden Police Department

Longmeadow Police Department

Ludlow Police Department

Monson Police Department

Southwick Police Department

Westfield Police Department

Palmer Police Department

East Longmeadow Police Department

West Springfield Police Department

Wilbraham Police Department

Hampden County House of Correction

WMass Regional Women’s Correctional Center

Needles, liquid medication, IV equipment and chemotherapy drugs cannot be placed in return boxes.