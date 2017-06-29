Prescription drug take-back event at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have unwanted or expired prescription pills, you can get rid of them Thursday at the Hampden County District Attorney’s prescription drug take-back event.
The day-long event is being held at the Holyoke Mall outside Sears on the lower level until 7:00 p.m.
The event, hosted by District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, Sheriff Nick Cocchi and Holyoke Mall General Manager Bill Rogalski, is designed to provide a centralized location for residents to safely get rid of unwanted medication.
If you’re unable to bring your unwanted or unused prescription drugs to the Holyoke Mall before 7:00 p.m., there are several permanent locations where you can drop them off:
- Agawam Police Department
- Chicopee Police Department
- Hampden Police Department
- Longmeadow Police Department
- Ludlow Police Department
- Monson Police Department
- Southwick Police Department
- Westfield Police Department
- Palmer Police Department
- East Longmeadow Police Department
- West Springfield Police Department
- Wilbraham Police Department
- Hampden County House of Correction
- WMass Regional Women’s Correctional Center
Needles, liquid medication, IV equipment and chemotherapy drugs cannot be placed in return boxes.