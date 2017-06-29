Prescription drug take-back event at Holyoke Mall

Event held outside the lower-level Sears store

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have unwanted or expired prescription pills, you can get rid of them Thursday at the Hampden County District Attorney’s prescription drug take-back event.

The day-long event is being held at the Holyoke Mall outside Sears on the lower level until 7:00 p.m.

The event, hosted by District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, Sheriff Nick Cocchi and Holyoke Mall General Manager Bill Rogalski, is designed to provide a centralized location for residents to safely get rid of unwanted medication.

If you’re unable to bring your unwanted or unused prescription drugs to the Holyoke Mall before 7:00 p.m., there are several permanent locations where you can drop them off:

  • Agawam Police Department
  • Chicopee Police Department
  • Hampden Police Department
  • Longmeadow Police Department
  • Ludlow Police Department
  • Monson Police Department
  • Southwick Police Department
  • Westfield Police Department
  • Palmer Police Department
  • East Longmeadow Police Department
  • West Springfield Police Department
  • Wilbraham Police Department
  • Hampden County House of Correction
  • WMass Regional Women’s Correctional Center

Needles, liquid medication, IV equipment and chemotherapy drugs cannot be placed in return boxes.

 

