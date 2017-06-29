Polish diplomat to visit Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse will be meeting with a high-ranking Polish diplomat at City Hall Thursday.

Consul General Maciej Golubiewski will meet with the mayor in his office Thursday afternoon. In his position as Consul General, Golubiewski is tasked with representing the interests of Polish citizens in the United States, and maintaining cultural ties between the two allies.

Back in May, Golubiewski became involved in the effort to preserve Holyoke’s Mater Dolorosa Church, a historically-Polish Catholic parish that shut its doors in 2011. Golubiewski wrote a letter to Springfield Bishop Mitchell Rozanski expressing support for efforts to preserve the building. The Diocese has sought approval to tear the church down, citing structural concerns, particularly with the steeple. That plan has been put off, however, after the Holyoke Historical Commission received a six-month postponement back in March.

Meanwhile, a group called the Mater Dolorosa Church Preservation Society has been trying to buy the church building from the Diocese in order to save the structure. That group’s present, John Fydenkevez, is among the people expected to be in attendance for Thursday’s meeting.