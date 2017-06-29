Police cleared in bus gun battle

Cameras show terrifying moments after suspected armed robber opens fire on police on board a Maryland Transit Administration bus.

(WBAL) Maryland prosecutors say Baltimore County officers were justified in shooting an armed robbery suspect who was killed during a police shootout that seriously injured an officer and a bystander in Dundalk earlier this month.

Baltimore County Deputy State’s Attorney Robbin S. Coffin said video footage from police and MTA cameras show officers took proper action during their June 7 confrontation with Blaine Robert Erb, 35, on June 7.

Police said officers were called around 2:49 p.m. June 7 for an armed robbery in progress. Officers received information that a man had robbed two people at gunpoint.

According to MTA bus video, Erb got on a bus — at Belclare Road and Dundalk Avenue near the Logan Village Shopping Center — in Dundalk at 2:53 p.m.

Just after that, two police officers stopped the bus and got on to talk to Erb and that’s when he pulled a gun and fired a shot at an officer standing at the rear exit. Erb then told everyone to get off the bus.

Erb is then seen in the video with two guns standing in the rear exit, firing in all directions. That goes on for about a minute and a half, at which point he stopped and reloaded, moved to the front of the bus and continued shooting.

