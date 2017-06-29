Pet of the Week: Shadow the cat

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – In this edition of Pet of the Week, we were introduced to Shadow, a 10-year-old Domestic Shorthair Mix cat. Lee Chambers, Manager of Marketing and Communications for Dakin Humane Society, and Alanna Regan, Feline Success Coordinator at Dakin Humane Society, told us all about Shadow, and how to keep your dogs safe this Fourth of July holiday.

Shadow

Domestic Shorthair Mix

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Gender: Female

Age: 10 years

Background

Shadow is a well rounded kitty who would do well in just about any household. She is extremely loving and has lived with cats, dogs and young children. This indoor kitty has clocked some serious time as a couch potato and a lap cat, but she’ll sometimes expend some energy chasing bugs and playing with crackly toys. One of her favorite pastimes is gazing out the window, watching the birds zip by and adding a chirp of her own now and then. She delights in having you cuddle her head between your hands. It doesn’t get sweeter than that! Unfortunately, her guardian is ill and can no longer care for her.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html#!/pet/35258210

News/Other Events

4th of July Safety

Please note that Dakin will be closed on Monday, July 3 AND Tuesday, July 4. We will reopen on Wednesday, July 5 at 12:30pm.

If you’re hosting or attending a BBQ on the 4th, be sure your dog isn’t wandering around unsupervised

Ask fellow party guests not to feed your dog anything

Don’t allow your dogs and children to interact unsupervised

Dispose of bones and other leftovers immediately and carefully. Get them in the trash, and get the trash out to a barrel with a secure lid

Make sure all yard gates are intact and securely closed

Also, please remember that fireworks are no fun for dogs. The sound is very painful due to their sensitive hearing, and lots of dogs bolt away from displays and become lost. Animal control officers often say that they take in LOTS of stray dogs around the 4th of July for that very reason. Instead of taking your dog to the fireworks, here’s what you should do instead:

Take them out for a long walk before the fireworks begin so they’re tired out later on

Keep your dog at home and pull the shades and blinds closed so they can’t see flashes of light

Put the TV on at a reasonable volume

Expect them to want to hide, don’t force them to come out and face the noise so they’ll “get over it,” this will only stress them more

Nick’s Nursery Matching Donation Drive!

Nick’s Nursery is the region’s only kitten intensive care unit and our doors have just opened! We’ll be treating lots of orphaned baby kittens, and supplies are critical. Thanks to the generosity of founding donors Jan & Bernadette Piepul, your gift to help Nick’s operate will be matched by the Piepuls through July 7. Gifts of all sizes will go twice as far. Please visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/nicks-nursery-317.html for more information or to make your donation today!

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org.