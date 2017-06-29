Passengers stranded at Logan Airport for days

BOSTON (CNN) – It sounds like the plot of a movie, a horror movie. Passengers have been stuck inside a Massachusetts airport for days.

For many, there’s no word on when they will get to their destination. Frustrated doesn’t begin to cut it.

“Nobody believes this story but it is true.”

In this sea of hundreds, many of these passengers have been waiting to get on an Azores/SATA Airlines flight since Sunday or Monday.

“Our vacation started being in the airport for three days, maybe four days. We’re not sure yet,” said one passenger.

“All I’ve been hearing from SATA, me and everybody else that’s been here, lies,” said another passenger.

Standing, sitting, waiting, worrying for days. According to passengers, the problems began Sunday evening when they were informed all flights to Portugal were grounded.

“This is my third day here waiting for a flight. Third day. Each day they tell you to comeback the next day. They don’t tell you the time, they don’t tell you anything else,” said Ed Cabral, a passenger.

Ed Cabral has been shuttling back and forth one hour each way to the hotel provided by the airline, but he’s had to pay the cab fare.

“All these people that are lined up it is just pure frustration. You can’t go to the bathroom, you have to wait in line. No one comes out and manages anything we don’t believe anything that is being said at this point and time. It is disappointing. We have lost hotels, we have lost appointments, we have lost connecting flights, and we have no idea what we are going to get in return. We don’t know what is going to happen when we get to the front of the line. This is an exercise in futility. It’s an embarrassment, and I really think that something should be done,” said Cabral.

In a statement, Azores Airline said “a series of technical issues took out two of the long-range fleet, causing difficulty from Boston to Portugal. Our team has tried to get local airport officials to inform impacted passengers. The airline went on to say they hope all of this is restored and all of the flights restored by the end of the day tomorrow.”