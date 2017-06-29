Nurses back to work after lockout at Baystate Franklin Medical Center

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More nurses are headed back to work at Baystate Franklin Medical Center after a three day lockout.

Nearly 200 nurses were locked out of the hospital from Sunday to Wednesday. Some nurses returned to work Wednesday night, while others will return Thursday morning.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association held a one-day strike Monday after failed contract negotiations with the hospital, but the hospital said the strike was illegal. As a result, Baystate Franklin implemented the three day lockout.

The hospital replaced the nearly 200 unionized nurses with 60 temporary nurses during the lockout.

When nurses returned to work Wednesday night for their assigned shift, Baystate said two representatives from the Massachusetts Nurses Association were allowed to walk the nurses into the hospital. They allegedly refused to leave the building, and were escorted out by Greenfield police.

The hospital says they will continue with their emergency preparedness plan Thursday, which has been in effect since Sunday night. This includes an increase in security officers inside and outside the hospital complex.

Both the union and the hospital have told 22News they are willing to bargain for a new contract, but there is still no word when those contract negotiations will continue.

Related Coverage