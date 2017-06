WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A car accident on Stony Hill Road in Wilbraham has closed the road until further notice.

Wilbraham police told 22News there was a multiple vehicle accident around 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

Crew members are sweeping off the road, which police said will be opened shortly.

No injuries have been reported and no further information was immediately available.

22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.