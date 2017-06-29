WWLP-22News, (NBC), has a full-time opening for a multi-media journalist. The candidate will be responsible for research, writing, capturing visual content and editing general assignment stories for multiple platforms. Some of the principal duties and responsibilities include:

* Produce content for multiple platforms, including TV, internet, mobile, etc.

* Work with management to enterprise and develop stories on a daily basis.

* Demonstrate compelling storytelling using dynamic live shots and stand-ups, creative graphics, and use of digital and social media platforms.

* Organize material, determine angle or emphasis, and write story according to prescribed editorial style and format standards.

* Gather and verify factual information regarding stories through interview, observation and research.

Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

* Knowledge of broadcast quality camera equipment.

* Conflict management.

* Detail oriented.

* Demonstrate editorial judgment using knowledge of journalism ethics and libel laws.

* Strong on-air reporting, writing, and technical skills.

* Operation of camera, camera equipment, computer and editing machine, and transport of equipment weighing up to 60 lbs.

* High stress environment with deadline pressures.

* Travel will be required on a regular basis; work may be performed in extreme outdoor temperatures.

* A valid driver’s license and an acceptable driving record are required.

HOURS: TBD

PRIOR EXPERIENCE OR TRAINING REQUIRED: Bachelors degree in Journalism required (equivalent years of experience may substitute for education), 3+ years experience as a multi-platform journalist.

APPLY: https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/Posting/view/5483

TELEPHONE: No calls please.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.