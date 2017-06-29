Members to decide fate of Blandford Ski Area

BLANDFORD, Mass. (The Westfield News) – The Springfield Ski Club Board of Directors has sent a letter to its membership about a potential buyer for the Blandford Ski Area. In the letter, dated June 23, members were notified of a special meeting on Tuesday, July 18 at 7:00 p.m. at the ski area to vote on selling all assets of the club to Butternut Basin.

“This is your opportunity to hear the details of the sale, learn about the future of the ski area and cast your vote,” according to the letter, signed by Springfield Ski Club president Michael R. Gagnon and clerk Sarah Framarin.

It further states that Massachusetts law requires a two-thirds vote of the 2017-18 membership for the sale to go through. Any member who doesn’t return their proxy or attend the special meeting will be counted as a “No” vote, and if there are not sufficient numbers of “Yes” votes to approve the sale, the Blandford Ski Area will close. The letter points to limited membership, accrued debt and aging infrastructure as reasons. Gagnon also wrote that any sale of the Ski Area needs to include the stipulation that Springfield Ski Club members will continue to ski and ride at Blandford.

