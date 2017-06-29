Medical marijuana shop in Hadley coming soon

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts residents will soon have another option, when it comes to medical marijuana dispensaries.

Happy Valley Compassion Center is opening up a medical marijuana dispensary, on route 9 in Hadley.

The site used to be a Sunoco station, but will soon be transformed into a dispensary.

Nearby residents told 22News they don’t mind having a dispensary there, as long it provides relief for those who really need it.

“I think if somebody has a medical problem like if they’re having chemo or having some sort of illness that requires relief, if medical marijuana does it, I have no objection,” Judie Atwood of Amherst said.

Hadley Town Administrator David Nixon told 22News, the project is still in the early stages, but the organization has received the necessary permits to start building.