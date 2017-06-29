Massachusetts woman sentenced to prison for smuggling heroin from Mexico

Associated Press Published:
Courtesy: MGNonline

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman is headed to prison for arranging the transportation of heroin from Mexico to Rhode Island.

Thirty-nine-year-old Olga Lidia Sandoval, of Attleboro, was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison by a federal judge in Providence.

She was arrested in May 2016 after Rhode Island police said they found 14 pounds (6 kilograms) of heroin in the axle of a truck that Sandoval and her co-conspirators were using to smuggle drugs.

Sandoval pleaded guilty this year to charges including possession of more than a kilogram of heroin with intent to distribute.

Prosecutors say Sandoval is a Guatemalan national and will be turned over to immigration officials for deportation after her prison term.

She also agreed to forfeit $10,000 that was seized from her home.

Her lawyer declined to comment.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s