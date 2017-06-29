Mama bear keeps close eye on 3 cubs in Hatfield

MassWildlife is urging residents not to feed the bears or go near them

By Published: Updated:
Report It photo courtesy Suebee in Hatfield

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A mama bear and her three cubs were spotted in a Hatfield backyard Wednesday afternoon.

Report It photo courtesy Suebee in Hatfield

22News viewer Suebee sent in photos of the mama bear following closely behind her wandering cubs. Bear sightings have been very common around western Massachusetts this spring and summer season.

MassWildlife suggests taking down bird feeders, feeding pets indoors, and waiting until trash day to put bins outside, to help prevent bears from coming to your yard.

If you see a bear and can safely take a photo from inside your home or car, send it to 22News at ReportIt@wwlp.com

Tracking bears through Report It

 

