MA college student accused of impersonating a police officer

(CNN/WBZ) – A Massachusetts college student stands accused of impersonating a police officer, and authorities say the discovery was made when his parents brought police one of his guns.

20-year-old Chris Barlow of Duxbury, a college student and part-time EMT. So why was all of this found in his bedroom?

Woman: “He did have on him loaded firearms. His vehicle also had additional firearms, magazines. He also had a double-edged knife.

This is Barlow’s family home in Duxbury.

Police say his bedroom had a keypad lock on it, and when they got a warrant to open it up, they found guns, chemicals for explosives, and several fake police I-d’s, including one for homeland security.

Deputy chief Mcdonald: “Very troubling that a young man, an unlicensed individual, had that type of weaponry, and the type of ammunition available to him, so it was very concerning.”

Barlow’s parents found the stash, and took one of his handguns to police.

Then, Chris Barlow himself went to the Duxbury police, demanding his gun back, and showed his phony homeland security I-d.

Deputy chief Mcdonald: “He was interviewed by two of our detectives. He wanted his gun back. And during that investigation, he essentially presented what turned out to be a fraudulent identification card, stating that he was a law enforcement officer.”

We can only imagine residents in this well-manicured neighborhood. They were stunned.

Peggie lee baker: “Absolutely. They’re a great family and we’ve never had any problems.”

Barlow is charged with illegal possession of a firearm, impersonating a police officer and related counts.

