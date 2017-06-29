Landlord’s nightmare: Spiders left behind

Tarantulas and scorpions were found in 20 containers

Jake Reiner, KPRC Published:

(KPRC) – It happens: Sometimes people leave things behind when they move.

But what one tenant left in an apartment in Houston, Texas was anything but normal.

Tarantulas and scorpions were found in 20 containers scattered in the apartment.

Of the 13 tarantulas found, three of them were dead. There were also 59 scorpions, 54 of them were babies. All but one of the species were venomous although not strong enough to kill someone, according to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

