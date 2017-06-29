How to make a cranberry almond protein bar

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re working out and getting your fitness on this summer, you might need an all-natural source of protein! Mr. Tea, Sean Condon, came to show us a protein bar you can make that incorporates ground-up matcha.

Ingredients:

2 cups Salted Almonds

2/3 cup puffed rice cereal

2/3 cup dried cranberries

2/3 cups sunflower seeds

1/2 cup unsweetened coconut flakes

1/3 cup brown rice syrup

2 tablespoon Matcha powder

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Coconut flour

Directions:

Line an 8 x 8 baking dish with parchment paper. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, add almonds, puffed rice cereal, cranberries, coconut, and hemp seeds (if using) – toss to combine. Set aside.

Stir brown rice syrup, honey, matcha and vanilla together in a small saucepan. Heat over medium-high heat until boiling, stirring occasionally. Then let the sauce boil for 4-5 minutes, or until it reaches about 260 degrees, stirring occasionally.

Once it’s ready, pour it evenly over the almond mixture and very quickly stir the mixture until it is evenly coated with the sauce. It hardens quickly, so you’ll need to move fast!

stir the mixture until it is evenly coated with the sauce. It hardens quickly, so you’ll need to move fast! Quickly transfer the mixture to the lined baking dish, and press it firmly into the dish in an even layer.

Let the bars cool for 30 minutes or until they reach room temperature.

Then carefully lift up the parchment paper from the baking dish and transfer it (with the bars) to a cutting board.

Dust both sides with the coconut flour to help with the stickiness.

Cut the bars into your desired shapes and sizes.

Then place in a sealed container and store at room temperature until ready to eat.

The bars will last up to 10 days. Or if you freeze them, they will last up to 3 months.