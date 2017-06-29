Health care on life support

(NBC News) – In Washington, republicans are making a last ditch effort to save their health care plan on their own.

Flanked by protesters, President Trump heads to his first re-election fundraiser…

While Congress goes to Plan “B” on health care. “If we don’t reach by Friday Obamacare collapses – we work with Democrats to find something,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, (R) South Carolina.

“It’s something we should’ve done from the beginning,” said Senator Susan Collins, (R) Maine.

But democrats are shut out of this week’s negotiations. “They’re not serious legislators unless they get their way,” declared Senator Orrin Hatch, (R) Utah.

The Senate’s top democrat is trying to pry that door open. “Let’s turn over a new leaf. Let’s start over.” Senate Minority Leader, said Chuck Schumer, (D) New York.

But the White House isn’t interested. “He’s done a lot of talking some bad talking and uh, he just doesn’t seem like a serious person,” said President Donald Trump.

For now, republicans are going it alone – trying to save a plan that only one in six Americans support, in a new Quinnipiac poll. “We cannot afford to delay on this issue,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R) Kentucky.

He’s trying to regain lost republican votes. “He’s got a 200 billion dollar sweetening fund to try to get more people on his side,” said Bob Laszewski, Health & Policy Strategy Associates.

Money saved, but coverage lost, according to the congressional budget office. “There is no honor in taking health care away from 20-million Americans,” said Senator Cory Booker, (D) New Jersey.

Lawmakers seeking a solution facing this back home next week.

Meantime the president’s turning to other issues. Today he gives an energy speech here and welcomes South Korea’s president.