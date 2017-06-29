Funding increase rejected for Southampton elementary school

350 voted in favor of the proposition and 435 voted against it

By Published: Updated:

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Southampton residents have rejected an increase in funding for Norris Elementary School.

Twenty-five percent of registered voters went to the polls at Southampton Town Hall Thursday to vote on Proposition 2.5.

The special override would’ve increased funding for the school by $110,000.

The school was hoping to use the money to fund two new positions and buy more supplies for students.

Some Southampton residents told 22News it’s time to invest in their children’s future, while others believe that taxes are already too high.

In total, 785 ballots were cast. 350 voted in favor of the proposition, while 435 voted against it.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s