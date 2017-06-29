Funding increase rejected for Southampton elementary school

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Southampton residents have rejected an increase in funding for Norris Elementary School.

Twenty-five percent of registered voters went to the polls at Southampton Town Hall Thursday to vote on Proposition 2.5.

The special override would’ve increased funding for the school by $110,000.

The school was hoping to use the money to fund two new positions and buy more supplies for students.

Some Southampton residents told 22News it’s time to invest in their children’s future, while others believe that taxes are already too high.

In total, 785 ballots were cast. 350 voted in favor of the proposition, while 435 voted against it.