Flores chosen to lead Springfield Puerto Rican Parade

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An iconic figure in the western Massachusetts Latino community has been chosen as the grand marshal for this year’s Springfield Puerto Rican Parade.

New England Farm Workers Council chairman Heriberto Flores, affectionately known as “Herbie Flores,” will lead the 27th annual parade on Saturday, September 17. The decision to honor Flores was made Thursday.

Attorney Hector Zavala is a parade committee member. He told 22News that they are happy to have chosen someone who has such a big impact on the Springfield area.

“He’s very much involved with the community in Springfield in many different ways, and we felt it would be an honor to have him as our grand marshal this year,” Zavala said.

Zavala told 22News that the parade committee has been delighted with the sizeable increase each year with the number of spectators. They are planning to attract even more spectators this year.