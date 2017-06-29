Defense spending bill includes $61.1M for Westover

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Westover Air Reserve Base will receive some $61.1 million in improvements under the U.S. Senate’s 2018 fiscal year defense spending bill. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) announced Thursday that the final text of the National Defense Authorization Act includes several projects in Massachusetts, including two at Westover.

Warren is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and fought to have the Massachusetts projects included in the text of the final bill.

If passed and signed by President Donald Trump, the bill would provide $51.1 million to construct new maintenance facility shops at Westover in the next fiscal year, instead of fiscal year 2019, as originally planned. The bill also calls for $10 million to build an indoor small arms range at Westover. Warren says that funding for the maintenance facility shops had not been requested in the president’s budget.

Other Massachusetts spending priorities listed in the bill include $11.4 million for additional security at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford and $21 million in housing improvements at the Natick Soldier Systems Center.