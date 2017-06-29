Country singer-songwriter Cam to play The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (The Big E) – Country’s breakout star, Cam, is performing at The Big E’s xfinity arena, Friday, Sept. 22 at 8pm. The show is free with gate admission. Fans have an opportunity to purchase a Premium ticket for the show, going on sale this Friday at TheBigE.com and The Big E Box Office. Premium tickets include a reserved seat at the show in a preferred section, plus Big E admission for the day of the show.

Cam lit up the Country music world with her No. 1 Platinum-certified smash, “Burning House,” in 2015. The single was featured on Cam’s debut major label EP, Welcome to Cam Country, and her second studio album, Untamed. The album burst onto Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart in the No. 2 spot and became the highest-selling first-week debut Country album of the year.

“Burning House,” along with her previously released single, “My Mistake,” and follow-up, “Mayday,” received widespread accolades and praise from her growing fanbase, the music world and media. Billboard praised Cam’s music as, “…at once fresh and familiar, that rare mix of daring and comfort that’s often the hallmark of a hit.”

Cam’s success with Untamed sparked multiple awards nominations, including a 2016 Grammy nod. She was a double nominee for the 50th Annual CMA Awards with “Burning House” vying for Song of the Year and Video of the Year, the most-nominated female at the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards with six and the most-nominated artist at the CMT Music Awards.

Prior to taking over the airwaves, Cam made her entrance into the industry with her undeniable talents as a songwriter. In addition to co-writing her own songs, Cam displayed her skills on the track “Maybe You’re Right,” recorded by Miley Cyrus for the hit album Bangerz. “Maybe You’re Right” was co-written by Tyler Johnson, who has also worked with the likes of Taylor Swift and P!nk.

For more information on Cam’s show at The Big E, and more upcoming events scheduled to take place during The Big E, visit TheBigE.com or download the app.

Join in with the fairtime excitement on social with #BigEMoments.