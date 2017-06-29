Chicopee raising money for downtown beautification project

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee wants $17,000 to improve street lamps downtown and build a new landmark bus shelter, and they have an interesting plan to do so. The city is looking to fund the “Chicopee Center Gateway Project” through private donations on the crowdfunding platform Patronicity.

If the city meets its $17,000 goal by August 11, they will receive matching funds for the project by the MassDevelopment Commonwealth Places program.

The plan is to install attractive new street lamps, hanging baskets, and banners along Center Street from South Street to Front Street. Improvements are also planned along Front Street, Exchange Street, Springfield Street, and the Davitt Bridge. The bus shelter, planned for Center Street just north of the intersection of South Street, would be designed by local artists.

“We’re looking forward to having a location downtown that is going to be warm and inviting, not only for existing residents, but also hopefully to encourage new ones to come,” Mayor Richard Kos said in a news release sent to 22News.

Click here for more information on the Chicopee Center Gateway Project, and how you can contribute.