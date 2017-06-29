Body found in Connecticut River near Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A man’s body was pulled from the Connecticut River near Agawam early Wednesday evening.

Agawam Police Lt. Edward McGovern told 22News that they were called to the river at around 5:30 P.M. following the discovery of the body in the river, not far from the intersection of River Road and Danny Lane.

McGovern said that the Agawam Fire Department, Longmeadow Police Department, and Longmeadow Fire Department launched boats in the recovery effort. Massachusetts State Police also assisted.

It is unclear at this time whether the body was that of a man who had reportedly jumped from the Memorial Bridge late Sunday afternoon. Fire crews searched the river in boats following the incident, but had been unsuccessful in finding anyone.

The identity of the man whose body was found Wednesday is not being released at this time, pending the notification of his family, McGovern said.