Annual Girl Scout awards held in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Girls scouts from western Massachusetts were honored Thursday night, for their leadership and community involvement. The annual awards ceremony was held, at the Hadley farms Meeting house.

Seven young ladies received a “Gold award.” The award’s are given to high school students who demonstrate extraordinary leadership, through their “Take-Action” projects.

Lily Brown, a winner of one of the awards told 22News, her project aimed to connect kids with their town’s history.

“I feel like these day a lot of kids don’t know about their local history and the heritage of the town they grew up in and I think that’s something that’s very important,” Brown said.

Holyoke Community College’s first female president, Christina Royal, was the guest speaker.

