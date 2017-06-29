Animal rights protest held outside Baystate Medical Center

Group upset over use of live animals in testing

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A physician-led group picketed outside Baystate Medical Center in Springfield Thursday morning, calling for the health care system to change some of their training and teaching methods.

The group is upset over the use of live animals in some training at the hospital, and say that computerized simulators can effectively replace live animals in research and training.

22News reporter Ryan Walsh spoke with people on both sides of the issue. Hear what they had to say tonight on 22News starting at 5:00.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s