Aetna to officially move headquarters out of Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – Aetna, a company whose name has been closely associated with Hartford for generations, will be moving its corporate headquarters out of Connecticut’s capital city late next year. The insurer announced its intention to move to New York City through a statement on Thursday, saying that it is a “meaningful investment in Aetna’s future, and a key step in evolving from an insurer to a health company focused on consumers and their communities.”

The company has approximately 6,000 employees in Hartford, and according to the statement, they will maintain a strong presence at their signature campus off I-84. “The move will have minimal impact on Aetna’s Connecticut-based associates. The company remains committed to its Hartford campus and the thousands of associates based there, in addition to other established locations throughout the country and around the globe,” the statement reads. “Several of Aetna’s key businesses will remain primarily based in Hartford, and the Consumer Health & Services team will continue to operate out of Wellesley, Massachusetts.”

Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini, however, says that they will consider additional investments in the city of New York going forward, and refers to the city as a “knowledge economy hub.”

Further, the release states that they want the state of Connecticut to make moves in order to secure Aetna’s presence in the state going forward. “Aetna’s long-term commitment to Connecticut will be based on the state’s economic health. The company remains hopeful that lawmakers will come to an agreement that puts Connecticut on sound financial footing, and that the state will support needed reforms to make Hartford a vibrant city once again.”

The announcement of Aetna’s departure was widely expected. In fact, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said earlier this month that the company had decided to move its headquarters out of Hartford, and an employee e-mail sent by Bertolini said that Aetna was in talks with other states about the move.

Talk of Aetna moving had accelerated after the company’s attempt to purchase rival insurer Humana back in 2015. The $34 billion deal was ultimately abandoned, however, after an unfavorable court ruling on a similar proposed merger between Anthem and Bloomfield, Connecticut-based Cigna.

