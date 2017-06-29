Actor John Shea debuts new film at Basketball Hall of Fame



SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield native and Hollywood actor John Shea, returned to his roots Thursday.

The actor debuted his new film “Grey Lady,” at the Basketball Hall of Fame. More than 200 hundred people came out to see the movie.

Shea told 22News, he may shoot his next movie in Springfield.

“So now I gotta try to scout locations and try to find the creative energy here and come back and maybe I can make a movie here,” said Shea. “I hope so.”

This is the second film Shea has written and directed.

A portion of the money raised tonight, will go towards the John B. Shea Scholarship Fund, which helps send Springfield High School students to college.

