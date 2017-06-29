7 new firefighters welcomed to Springfield Fire Department

14 more expected to join SFD by end of the year

Sy Becker Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday was a proud day for Springfield’s newest firefighters.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Fire Commissioner Joseph Conant congratulated the seven recent graduates from the Massachusetts Fire Training Academy.

Firefighter William Torres remembers Springfield firefighters teaching him lifesaving skills as a student at the New North Community School.

“That summer, my sister so happened to be choking on a hard candy, and I used these skills the firefighters taught me, and it actually saved her life,” Torres said.

With the addition of the seven new firefighters, Springfield now has 327 firefighters on duty. Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield fire commissioner said that 14 more will be trained later this year.

